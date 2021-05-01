About 100,000 People Gather for Union Rallies in Spain on International Workers' Day

An estimated 100,000 people from Spanish labor unions took part in numerous rallies across the country on International Workers' Day, Sputnik correspondent reported from the demonstration in central Madrid

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) An estimated 100,000 people from Spanish labor unions took part in numerous rallies across the country on International Workers' Day, Sputnik correspondent reported from the demonstration in central Madrid.

The largest demonstration was organized by the country's two most prominent trade unions the Workers' Commissions (CCOO) and the General Union of Workers (UGT) in Madrid. The column marched from the historic Plaza de Cibeles to the Puerta del Sol square.

The trade unions' leadership demanded to boost vaccination, ensure its availability to everyone, as well as increase financial support to the elderly and those in need. They also called on the left-wing parties to vote in the regional elections on May 4.

The demonstrators carried symbols of the trade unions and flags of the Second Spanish Republic. Soviet symbols could also be seen in the crowd, especially near the end of the column where the Communist Party of Spain marched.

The march was also joined by the association looking for victims of the Civil War (1936-1939).

Members of this column carried a banner with portraits of people who died during the war and chanted calls to "punish the Francoists."

Several Spanish ministers took part in the rally, including Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo and former Deputy Prime Minister, leader of the left-wing Podemos party Pablo Iglesias, who is currently running as candidate in the Madrid regional election.

The crowds cheered on Iglesias, chanting Podemos party motto "Yes, we can!" and traditional left-wing slogans against fascism and for workers rights.

The demonstrators peacefully went home after reaching the Puerta del Sol square. To mar the end of the rally, The Internationale was traditionally played.

In total, at least eight different rallies were held in various areas of the Spanish capital on Saturday. The far-right VOX party gathered less than 100 of its supporters for the first time for a May 1 demonstration, where it announced the establishment of its own union.