About 100,000 People in India's Assam Protested Against New Citizenship Law - Reports

Approximately 100,000 residents of the Indian state of Assam took to the streets on Tuesday in the most sweeping protest yet against new amendments to the country's citizenship law, media reported on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Approximately 100,000 residents of the Indian state of Assam took to the streets on Tuesday in the most sweeping protest yet against new amendments to the country's citizenship law, media reported on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the Indian parliament passed a bill amending the 1955 Indian nationality law and fast-tracking citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who had fled from neighboring Muslim countries before December 2014, while Muslims themselves were excluded.

"All common people united [in] raising their voice that we will not accept any further load of illegal foreigners in the name of Hindu and Muslim.

It is the largest rally in entire Assam," Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the general secretary of the All Assam Students' Union said, as quoted by the Indian NDTV channel

The protests against the amendments have been ongoing throughout India, including in the states of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam and the capital of New Delhi.

Last week, Indian students in Tokyo, London, Amsterdam and Washington staged their own protests in condemnation of the initiative.

