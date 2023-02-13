About 100,000 People Protesting Judicial Reform Outside Israeli Parliament - Organizers

Nearly 100,000 people have gathered outside the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, in Jerusalem on Monday in a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial judicial reform, organizers estimated

On January 4, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the High Court of Justice, as well as give the cabinet control over the selection of new judges and allow the parliament to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. The planned overhaul sparked public criticism and prompted a wave of protests.

"We can already declare a huge success. (The number of protesters is) approaching 100,000 in the Knesset (parliament) area. This is a huge force of civil resistance to a coup. At the moment of truth, the people of Israel stood up to stop the danger to Israeli democracy," the organizers said on Twitter.

According to independent estimates, demonstrators in the parliament area number around 70,000-80,000 people. In addition, thousands of cars and people on public transport continue to flock to Jerusalem to express their opposition to judicial reform, Israeli media reported.

Earlier in the day, Israel's parliament granted its approval to the controversial judicial reform, allowing the bill to pass on the first reading.

Opposition leader and former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that the government aims to "tear Israel apart" with its efforts to hold the first reading. Meanwhile, former Defense Minister Benny Gantz addressed the protesters and expressed support for their struggle "for democracy and for the country."

A Sputnik correspondent reported that in addition to mass protests in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, up to one million people are participating in a nationwide strike.