About 100,000 Police Officers To Ensure Security In France On New Year's Eve - Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 07:48 PM

About 100,000 Police Officers to Ensure Security in France on New Year's Eve - Minister

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Monday that nearly 100,000 police officers will be deployed to monitor the security situation throughout the country on New Year's Eve

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Monday that nearly 100,000 police officers will be deployed to monitor the security situation throughout the country on New Year's Eve.

"Almost 100,000 police officers and gendarmes will be mobilized throughout the country.

Military personnel and firefighters will be sent for reinforcement. There will be no respite on New Year's Eve," the France Info broadcaster quoted Castaner as saying.

During last year's holidays, about 148,000 police officers were mobilized.

The New Year's festivities in France will be held amid the ongoing rallies by yellow vests and opponents of the pension reform protesters have refused to suspend demonstrations for the holidays.

