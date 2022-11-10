About 100,000 UK Civil Servants Vote to Strike to Demand Higher Wages - Trade Union

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2022 | 11:05 PM

About 100,000 UK civil servants voted to go on strike to demand higher wages amid record hikes in the cost of living, the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) About 100,000 UK civil servants voted to go on strike to demand higher wages amid record hikes in the cost of living, the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) said on Thursday.

"We have achieved a fantastic result with a massive average Yes vote for industrial action across the areas balloted of 86.2%," the union said in a statement.

Voting was conducted among 150,000 union members from 214 state departments, with a statutory turnout threshold of 50% in 126 departments, the union said.

"We are now in a position to call significant industrial action in support of our claim for a 10% pay rise, pensions justice, job security and no cuts to redundancy terms," the union added.

The PCS also announced plans to begin negotiating a strike program on November 18, if no settlement offers are received from employers.

The UK has been facing a wave of strikes organized by trade unions in recent months due to record inflation. Railway and airport employees, lawyers, post workers, nurses and others have been protesting against job cuts and low pay while also demanding improvement of working conditions.

On October 19, the UK Office for National Statistics said that the annual inflation in the UK in September accelerated to 10.1% from 9.9% a month earlier, which is the highest figure in the country's history since February 1982, when the Consumer prices Index showed an increase of 10.2%.

