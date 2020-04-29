UrduPoint.com
About 1,200 Servicemen Involved In Sanitation Efforts In Russia's South - Troops Commander

Wed 29th April 2020

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) ON-DON, April 29 (Sputnik) - About 1,200 servicemen of the radiation, chemical and biological protection units in Russia's Southern Military District are involved in sanitation of facilities in south Russia, Krasnaya Zvezda, the Russian Armed Forces' newspaper, wrote Wednesday citing a senior military official.

In addition to military bases, the radiation, chemical and biological protection units of the Southern Military District carry out the disinfection of civilian objects. In the past two weeks they have carried out sanitation of over 60 defense industry enterprises in Russia's south.

"About 1,200 servicemen and some 300 items of equipment and basic sets are involved in [disinfection] events," the publication quoted commander of the Southern Military District troops Col. Gen. Alexander Dvornikov as saying.

