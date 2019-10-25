UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 120,000 People Advised To Evacuate Amid Landslide Hazard In Japan - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 03:06 PM

About 120,000 People Advised to Evacuate Amid Landslide Hazard in Japan - Reports

About 120,000 people in Japan's eastern prefectures of Chiba and Kanagawa were advised to evacuate due to the threat of landslides, the NHK national broadcaster reported on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) About 120,000 people in Japan's eastern prefectures of Chiba and Kanagawa were advised to evacuate due to the threat of landslides, the NHK national broadcaster reported on Friday.

The threat is a result of heavy rains that have reached the eastern shore of the largest Japanese island, Honshu, on Friday.

The circumstances may lead to landslides in the region, where the soil has become softer due to a previous typhoon and showers.

In September, Chiba and Kanagawa suffered from typhoon Hagibis. At the time, local media reported that at least 85 people were killed and nine went missing when the typhoon lashed central and eastern Japan with heavy rains and high winds.

Related Topics

Lead Japan May September Media From Rains

Recent Stories

The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to conve ..

37 seconds ago

Balochistan fined for slow over-rate

7 minutes ago

US' Withdrawal From INF May Trigger Arms Race in E ..

1 minute ago

South Korea to Drop Special Status at WTO Amid US ..

7 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif receives best medical care in Pakista ..

1 minute ago

Effective measures taken to make country polio fre ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.