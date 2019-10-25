About 120,000 People Advised to Evacuate Amid Landslide Hazard in Japan - Reports

About 120,000 people in Japan's eastern prefectures of Chiba and Kanagawa were advised to evacuate due to the threat of landslides, the NHK national broadcaster reported on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) About 120,000 people in Japan's eastern prefectures of Chiba and Kanagawa were advised to evacuate due to the threat of landslides, the NHK national broadcaster reported on Friday.

The threat is a result of heavy rains that have reached the eastern shore of the largest Japanese island, Honshu, on Friday.

The circumstances may lead to landslides in the region, where the soil has become softer due to a previous typhoon and showers.

In September, Chiba and Kanagawa suffered from typhoon Hagibis. At the time, local media reported that at least 85 people were killed and nine went missing when the typhoon lashed central and eastern Japan with heavy rains and high winds.