About 125,000 Of Displaced People Affected By Floods In Sudan - UN

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:29 PM

Some 125,000 refugees and internally displaced persons (IDP) in Sudan have been affected by flash floods caused by heavy rains, UN Refugee Agency spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Some 125,000 refugees and internally displaced persons (IDP) in Sudan have been affected by flash floods caused by heavy rains, UN Refugee Agency spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said on Tuesday.

"An estimated 125,000 refugees and internally displaced people have been affected in total, particularly in East Sudan, White Nile, Darfur and Khartoum, many in urgent need of shelter and other emergency assistance. Rains have been particularly heavy in North Darfur, leaving an estimated 35,000 IDPs, locals and refugees in need of help, and where 15 people have tragically died and a further 23 gone missing," Mantoo said during a press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

The official noted substantial damage to the country's infrastructure and transportation, which makes the delivery of humanitarian aid more challenging.

Since mid-July, Sudan has been experiencing an unusual level of heavy rains, which have caused an outflow of the Blue Nile river and resulted in over 37,00 homes destroyed and nearly 90 people killed, according to the United Nations.

More Stories From World

