About 130 Russian Diplomatic Workers in US, Family Members Have Visas Expired - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Some 130 Russian diplomatic workers and members of their families have their visas expired and are waiting for their extension, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"We have cases at the embassy when some family members have visas, while others do not. The wife of one of the senior diplomats and his children had their valid visas canceled without any explanation at all.

This is one of the odious manifestations of the policy of ousting our diplomats. How this relates to the postulates of family values preached here with great aplomb is absolutely incomprehensible. In total, there are about 60 Russian employees, with family members - about 130 people, on the waiting list for the extension of expired visas, including minister-counselors. People cannot leave the United States for their homeland, even on urgent humanitarian matters," Antonov said.