About 1,300 New COVID-19 Cases Registered in Kazakhstan - Interdepartmental Commission

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) SULTAN, August 1 (Sputnik) - Health authorities in Kazakhstan have detected 1,289 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the overall total to 90,367, the country's interdepartmental commission on the coronavirus said on Saturday.

"We have registered 1,289 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 708 people with symptoms and 581 without symptoms," the commission said on its Telegram channel.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 793 people, while more than 60,800 people have recovered.

The plurality of newly detected cases was registered in Almaty (211), and Nur-Sultan (226) and the East Kazakhstan Region (111).

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 17.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 678,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.