About 1,300 Refugees Returned To Karabakh From Armenia On Monday - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) About 1,300 refugees returned to Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On November 23, 2020, Russian peacekeepers escorted another convoy of buses with refugees to Nagorno-Karabakh from the territory of the Republic of Armenia. Thirty-three buses proceeded from Yerevan to the main square of the city of Stepanakert, delivering about 1,300 people to Nagorno-Karabakh," the statement says.

