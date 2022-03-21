UrduPoint.com

About 130,000 Civilians Still Held Hostage In Mariupol - Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2022 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Up to 130,000 civilians are being held hostage by Ukrainian nationalists in Mariupol, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Sunday.

"According to our information, up to 130,000 civilians and 184 foreign citizens from six countries are currently held hostage in the city," he said.

Over the past three days, the Russian troops helped evacuate 59,304 people, including 139 foreign citizens, from the besieged city to Russia, he added.

On Sunday, Russia evacuated more than 16,000 people, out of which 2,000 are children, from the areas of hostilities in Ukraine and the Donbas republics without Kiev's assistance, Mizintsev said. In total, since the start of the military operation, 330,686 people, including 68,983 children, were evacuated, according to the officer.

