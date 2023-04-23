About 140 People Willing to Evacuate From Sudan With Help of Russian Embassy - Ambassador

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) A total of 140 people have confirmed to the Russian Embassy their desire to evacuate from Sudan, the list is growing due to a rising number of requests from citizens of foreign countries, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrey Chernovol told Sputnik.

"The list where we take into account Russian citizens, diplomats, and so on, is about 300 people.

So far, about 140 people have expressed their desire to evacuate, this list is growing not because of Russian citizens, they have all already decided, but because of citizens of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) and some other countries," Chernovol explained.

The Russian ambassador added that evacuation plans are being put together, but they are hard to implement right now, because "any departure from the embassy involves crossing the line of contact, and even with guarantees from both sides, this is a very risky step."