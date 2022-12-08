UrduPoint.com

About 1,400 Hospitalized In Switzerland Due To Vaccines' Side Effects - Statistical Office

December 08, 2022

About 1,400 Hospitalized in Switzerland Due to Vaccines' Side Effects - Statistical Office

Some 1,400 people were hospitalized in Switzerland due to side effects of COVID-19 vaccines during the 2021 immunization campaign, the Swiss Federal Statistical Office said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Some 1,400 people were hospitalized in Switzerland due to side effects of COVID-19 vaccines during the 2021 immunization campaign, the Swiss Federal Statistical Office said on Wednesday,

"From March to December 2021, around 1,400 people were admitted to hospital with a diagnosis of adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines. In a quarter of the cases, the main diagnosis was symptoms of fever, a change in general condition or malaise. In another quarter of the cases, it was a disease of the circulatory system, such as myocarditis and pericarditis, as well as heart failure and heart attack," the agency said.

The report specifies that more than half of the hospitalizations due to adverse effects of vaccination occurred between April and July 2021, the most intense period of the vaccination campaign.

There have been more than 4.3 million confirmed cases and about 14,000 COVID-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began, according to the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health. Around 16.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administrated in the country.

As of November 22, only 0.097% of the total amount of vaccine doses were associated with suspected adverse reactions, according to the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products. Of this, 61.8% were registered as "not serious," while 38.2% were classified as "serious."

