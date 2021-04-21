About 14,400 People Took Part in Unauthorized Rallies in 29 Russian Cities - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) About 14,400 people took part in unauthorized actions in 29 cities of Russia, according to the website of the Russian Interior Ministry.

According to the Moscow police, as of 20.30 [17:30 GMT], about 6,000 people were taking part in an unauthorized action in the center of the capital. According to the St. Petersburg police, 4,500 people were taking part in the rally in the city.