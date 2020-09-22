UrduPoint.com
About 144,000 COVID19 Cases Registered In Mexico Over 1 Month, Total At Over 700,000

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 08:50 AM

About 144,000 COVID19 Cases Registered in Mexico Over 1 Month, Total at Over 700,000

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Mexico now has a total of more than 700,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, which is about 144,000 more than one month ago, according to Health Ministry data.

"Since the start of the epidemic, 700,580 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed," Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at Mexico's Health Ministry, said on Monday.

Mexico's coronavirus death toll stands at 73,697. Over the past 24 hours, nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Mexico and over 200 new deaths from COVID-19.

One month ago, the total number of confirmed cases in the country stood at 556,216 while Mexico's coronavirus death toll was at over 60,000.

Mexican authorities expect the epidemic to continue into the next year, but predict that mass vaccination could start as early as the first quarter of 2021.

