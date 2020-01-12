About 149,000 People Took Part in Protests in France, 21,000 in Paris - Interior Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) About 149,000 people took part in Saturday's rallies against pension reform throughout France, including 21,000 protesters in Paris, according to the country's interior ministry.

At the same time, these figures are lower than those cited by the largest French trade union CGT, which saw 150,000 protesters in Paris alone.

This year's second major protest against pension reform took place on Saturday in the French capital and other cities. In Paris, the demonstration was accompanied by riots and clashes with the police.

According to the latest statement from the Paris police, 19 people were detained during the rally.

Earlier in the day, the French government has decided to suspend the most criticized provision of the draft pension reform and not to increase the retirement age required for receiving a full pension to 64 years. Trade unions wecomed the move.

The protest and a nationwide strike began in early December of last year in response to the government's plans to replace 42 different pension schemes with a universal, points-based system. The decision has angered many public service employees.