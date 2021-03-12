About 15 ISIS Suspects Detained in Istanbul - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) At least 15 people allegedly linked to the Islamic State (terror group, banned in Russia) were arrested in Istanbul on Friday, media reports.

According to the Anadolu Agency, the security forces detained the suspects during a simultaneous operation at more than a dozen locations in the city.

In 2013, the Turkish authorities declared the IS a terrorist group, and the country has since been repeatedly attacked by terrorists. Ankara is also involved in the Syrian conflict, having run a number of operations against the IS and Kurdish militia groups.