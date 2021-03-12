UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 15 ISIS Suspects Detained In Istanbul - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

About 15 ISIS Suspects Detained in Istanbul - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) At least 15 people allegedly linked to the Islamic State (terror group, banned in Russia) were arrested in Istanbul on Friday, media reports.

According to the Anadolu Agency, the security forces detained the suspects during a simultaneous operation at more than a dozen locations in the city.

In 2013, the Turkish authorities declared the IS a terrorist group, and the country has since been repeatedly attacked by terrorists. Ankara is also involved in the Syrian conflict, having run a number of operations against the IS and Kurdish militia groups.  

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Ankara Istanbul

Recent Stories

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

13 minutes ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

15 minutes ago

Dane Bakkegard sets new IRONMAN 70.3 Dubai mark, w ..

17 minutes ago

PTI's candidate Sadiq Sanjrani elected as Senate C ..

20 minutes ago

National Cricketâ€™s Chief Selector shares the rea ..

30 minutes ago

55,537 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.