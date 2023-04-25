UrduPoint.com

About 150 Civilians Feared Killed By Armed Forces In Burkinabe Village - UN

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2023 | 07:51 PM

About 150 Civilians Feared Killed by Armed Forces in Burkinabe Village - UN

About 150 civilians were presumably killed by Burkinabe armed forces and paramilitary groups in the Karma village in Burkina Faso on April 20, Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Ravina Shamdasani said on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) About 150 civilians were presumably killed by Burkinabe armed forces and paramilitary groups in the Karma village in Burkina Faso on April 20, Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Ravina Shamdasani said on Tuesday.

"Reports indicate that on 20 April, armed men in uniform, allegedly members of the defense and security forces accompanied by paramilitary auxiliaries known as Volunteers for the Defense of the Homeland (VDP), encircled Karma village, in northern Yatenga Province, and randomly shot at people. Available information suggests that at least 150 civilians may have been killed, and many others injured," she said during a briefing.

Shamdasani added that sources in the nearby town of Ouahigouya told UN officials that they had heard gunshots at 7 a.

m. on April 20, three hours after they had seen armed men in military uniform on automobiles and motorcycles heading toward the Karma village.

"We call on all parties to the conflict in Burkina Faso to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, including by refraining from targeting civilians and civilian objects. Deliberately targeting civilians or individuals not taking direct part in hostilities constitutes a war crime," Shamdasani said.

On April 23, the public prosecutor of Ouahigouya, Lamine Kabore, said that 60 people had been killed in the Karma village and that he had initiated an investigation into the attack.

Burkina Faso, located in the Sahel region of Africa, has been fighting groups of radical jihadists since 2015.

