About 150 Kyrgyz Peacekeepers Take Off to Kazakhstan - Defense Ministry

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) About 150 Kyrgyz soldiers took off to Kazakhstan to take part in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping mission, the Kyrgyz Defense Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

"150 military and 19 pieces of equipment departed to Kazakhstan from Kant (in northern Kyrgyzstan)," the spokesperson said.

The transportation engaged two aircraft, according to the spokesperson.