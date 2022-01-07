UrduPoint.com

About 150 Kyrgyz Peacekeepers Take Off To Kazakhstan - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 08:23 PM

About 150 Kyrgyz Peacekeepers Take Off to Kazakhstan - Defense Ministry

About 150 Kyrgyz soldiers took off to Kazakhstan to take part in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping mission, the Kyrgyz Defense Ministry spokesperson said on Friday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) About 150 Kyrgyz soldiers took off to Kazakhstan to take part in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping mission, the Kyrgyz Defense Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

"150 military and 19 pieces of equipment departed to Kazakhstan from Kant (in northern Kyrgyzstan)," the spokesperson said.

The transportation engaged two aircraft, according to the spokesperson.

Related Topics

Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan From

Recent Stories

Over 60 People Injured in Riots in Kazakhstan's Sh ..

Over 60 People Injured in Riots in Kazakhstan's Shymkent, Now Situation Stable - ..

29 seconds ago
 One Employee Killed in Attack on Detention Center ..

One Employee Killed in Attack on Detention Center in Kazakhstan's Taldykorgan - ..

32 seconds ago
 TDCP, Tourist Services to work together: secretary ..

TDCP, Tourist Services to work together: secretary

34 seconds ago
 Omicron: Mild or severe impact on economy?

Omicron: Mild or severe impact on economy?

36 seconds ago
 Nepal confirms 24 more Omicron infections

Nepal confirms 24 more Omicron infections

4 minutes ago
 DC chairs District Sports Committee meeting

DC chairs District Sports Committee meeting

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.