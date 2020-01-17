UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 150 Militants Tried To Attack Syrian Army In Idlib Province - Reconciliation Center

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 02:40 AM

About 150 Militants Tried to Attack Syrian Army in Idlib Province - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Around 150 militants tried to attack positions of the Syrian army in the province of Idlib but the attempt was not successful, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said.

On December 19, the Syrian army launched a new military operation in Idlib. The ceasefire, which was agreed by Russia and Turkey, entered into force on January 12.

"On January 15, up to 150 people with about 20 pickup trucks equipped with heavy machine guns once again tried to launch an offensive on the Syrian army's positions ... in the province of Idlib," Borenkov said at a press briefing on late Thursday.

He stressed that the attack had been repelled by the Syrian forces and the militants retreated to their positions.

According to Borenkov, militants have staged nine attacks on the Syrian army and shelled settlements 264 times since the ceasefire entered into force.

"Obviously, the activities of terrorist units are aimed at undermining the ceasefire to prevent political settlement and retain their positions in Syria," the Russian military official added.

Idlib is the last stronghold of militants in the Arab republic. According to Syrian President Bashar Assad, liberating Idlib is essential to putting an end to the nation's civil conflict.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Army Syria Russia Turkey Idlib January December Arab

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Chairma ..

31 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Z ..

3 hours ago

PTI most popular political party among people: Cha ..

3 hours ago

Javad Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Repatriate Bodies ..

4 hours ago

Parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen ties with Af ..

4 hours ago

Govt's initiatives to equip youth with skills for ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.