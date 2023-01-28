About 150 Personal Data Leaks Occurred in Russia in 2022 - Media Watchdog

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) About 150 major leaks of personal data occurred in 2022 in Russia, while 78 unscheduled inspections confirmed illegal personal data dissemination in 87% of cases, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Saturday.

"About 150 major leaks of personal data took place in 2022," Roskomnadzor said on Telegram.

The statement also said that the media watchdog conducted 78 unscheduled inspections last year, confirming the facts of illegal dissemination of personal information in 87% of cases.

The body added that it had started over 25 inspections on personal data leaks in January that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In April, the Russian minister of digital development, Maksut Shadayev, proposed to introduce large turnover fines for companies found leaking personal data.

The penalty would amount to 1% of the company's annual revenue and could be increased to 3% if the company did not report the leak to Roskomnadzor in 24 hours. Currently, according to the Russian law, companies can only be fined up to 500,000 rubles ($8,250) for personal data leaks.

The Data Leakage and Breach Intelligence (DLBI) service in July released a survey on analysis of major data leaks at Russian services. The survey showed that the volume of personal data leaks in the first half of 2022 increased tenfold compared to previous year. The main trend was the dominance of a new source of leaks - database server hacking and dumps (files containing a database structure and content), which hackers put up for sale.