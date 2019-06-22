UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 1,500 Organized Russian Tourists Currently Traveling Across Georgia - Tourism Agency

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 10:50 AM

About 1,500 Organized Russian Tourists Currently Traveling Across Georgia - Tourism Agency

There are currently around 1,500 Russian tourists traveling across Georgia on tours organized by travel companies, while the number of those Russians traveling there on their own is being clarified, the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism (Russiatourism) said in the wake of President Vladimir Putin's decision to suspend traffic of Russian airlines to the neighboring country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) There are currently around 1,500 Russian tourists traveling across Georgia on tours organized by travel companies, while the number of those Russians traveling there on their own is being clarified, the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism (Russiatourism) said in the wake of President Vladimir Putin's decision to suspend traffic of Russian airlines to the neighboring country.

By his decree, issued on Friday, Putin suspended the air traffic with Georgia, starting on July 8, and ordered to ensure that all those currently traveling across Georgia be flown back. Moreover, Putin instructed travel companies not to sell package tours to Georgia for the ban period. The Russian Association of Tour Operators said that there are currently around 5,000 - 7,000 Russian tourists traveling to Georgia on tours organized by travel companies, while up to three times more Russians are traveling there on their own.

"As for today, there are about 1,500 Russian tourists in this country traveling on tours organized by travel companies. They will return [to Russia] as scheduled in accordance with their tickets issued before July 8. The information about tourists traveling on their own is being clarified," the agency said.

Putin's decision followed protests in Georgia, which erupted on Thursday over the participation of a Russian delegation in an international parliamentary forum in Tbilisi. They subsequently grew into an opposition rally with demonstrators calling on the government to step down.

At least 240 people have been injured in the unrest, while around 300 people have been detained.

Moscow has slammed the actions of the Georgian leadership during the international event and said it was outraged by the actions of the protesters.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Traffic Tours Tbilisi Vladimir Putin Georgia July Event All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Aamir Liaquat’s first wife Bushra nominated for ..

1 minute ago

Three dead, more feared buried in Cambodia buildin ..

11 minutes ago

Cricket fan apologises after body shaming Sarfaraz ..

18 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 22 June 2019

57 minutes ago

NAB takes notice of statement from Fawad Chaudhary

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.