About 1,500 Organized Russian Tourists Currently Traveling Across Georgia - Tourism Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) There are currently around 1,500 Russian tourists traveling across Georgia on tours organized by travel companies, while the number of those Russians traveling there on their own is being clarified, the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism (Russiatourism) said in the wake of President Vladimir Putin's decision to suspend traffic of Russian airlines to the neighboring country.

By his decree, issued on Friday, Putin suspended the air traffic with Georgia, starting on July 8, and ordered to ensure that all those currently traveling across Georgia be flown back. Moreover, Putin instructed travel companies not to sell package tours to Georgia for the ban period. The Russian Association of Tour Operators said that there are currently around 5,000 - 7,000 Russian tourists traveling to Georgia on tours organized by travel companies, while up to three times more Russians are traveling there on their own.

"As for today, there are about 1,500 Russian tourists in this country traveling on tours organized by travel companies. They will return [to Russia] as scheduled in accordance with their tickets issued before July 8. The information about tourists traveling on their own is being clarified," the agency said.

Putin's decision followed protests in Georgia, which erupted on Thursday over the participation of a Russian delegation in an international parliamentary forum in Tbilisi. They subsequently grew into an opposition rally with demonstrators calling on the government to step down.

At least 240 people have been injured in the unrest, while around 300 people have been detained.

Moscow has slammed the actions of the Georgian leadership during the international event and said it was outraged by the actions of the protesters.