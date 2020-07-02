About 1,500 Russians Vote in New York, Washington on Constitutional Amendments

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) A total of 1,491 Russian citizens, who reside in the US cities of New York and Washington, took part in the vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution.

A spokesman for the Russian Consulate General in New York, Alexey Topolsky, told Sputnik on Wednesday that 816 people cast their ballots, with 310 backing the amendments and 505 voting against the changes.

The Russian Embassy in the United States said that 675 Russian citizens voted on a package of amendments in Washington. According to a statement posted on Twitter, 395 people voted in support, 275 against and five ballots were found invalid.

Polling stations opened at the Russian Embassy in Washington and the Consulate General in New York at 8:00 a.m. ET (12:00 GMT) on Wednesday. An hour later, they were joined by the Consulate General in Houston.