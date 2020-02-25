About 15,000 Czech Families Left Without Electricity Due to Hurricane - Energy Providers

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) About 15,000 families in the Czech Republic have been left without electricity overnight into Sunday due to a powerful hurricane accompanied by strong winds and heavy rains, the press services of the two leading national energy services providers CEZ and E.ON said.

"The hurricane that came from Germany affected primarily the western and southwestern regions of the Czech Republic. As a result of strong winds, dozens of trees fell on highways and railroads, and train traffic was temporarily interrupted in about 30 locations. Our employees, together with firefighters, are taking all measures to improve the situation as soon as possible," the CEZ press service said.

According to the Czech Meteorological Institute, the gusts of wind on the highest Czech mountain, Snezka, reached 223 kilometers per hour (138 miles per hour).

Meteorologists warned citizens that a strong wind will be observed in the republic until Monday midnight.

The Slovak fire department on its part said that on Monday the hurricane was gradually moving from the Czech Republic to the territory of Slovakia and had already led to numerous cases of trees falling on highways, railroads and power lines.