About 1.5Mln Refugees Returned to Syria Since Start of Conflict - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) About 1.5 million refugees have returned to Syria since the start of the conflict in the country, so any talk about the alleged lack of efforts on the part of the Syrian government to create appropriate conditions for reparation are therefore politicized, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"The number of people returning from Lebanon and from Jordan is quite serious, about more than 1,000 daily. Since July 2018, about 400,000 people have returned, and if you take the entire conflict, which has been ongoing since 2011, about 1.5 million refugees have already returned. Therefore, I believe that allegations that the Syrian government is not creating the conditions for this are politicized and biased," Lavrov said while addressing students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

The minister noted settling the Syrian conflict had again been replaced by a geopolitical game for the West.

"A few months ago in Brussels, there was a conference [dedicated to discussing] assistance for Syrian refugees, and it was announced there that the participating countries are ready to allocate voluntary contributions of 7 billion Euros [$7.

68 billion], but the lion's share of these obligations is intended for countries currently hosting millions of Syrian refugees � not on the creation of conditions for their return, but on their accommodation in refugee camps in Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon," Lavrov said.

As for why such a large sum of money was allocated, Lavrov speculated that the West most likely wanted to keep as many Syrians as possible in camps abroad in the hope they would vote in its favor in the future.

He added that Russia was actively promoting refugee repatriation, in particular from Lebanon and Jordan.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that used to be seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for returning refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.