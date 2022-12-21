About 16,000 People Evacuated Due to Floods on Philippine Island of Luzon - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) About 16,000 people have been evacuated in the Philippines because of floods in the Bicol region on the island of Luzon, Philippine media reported on Wednesday.

Around 222 flooding incidents were recorded in 34 towns, including rain-induced landslides in 12 settlements.

Most of the roads and bridges in the flood zone are closed, the Inquirer newspaper reported, citing Gremil Alexis Naz, the spokesperson for the regional Office of Civil Defense.

Meteorologists have warned the residents of heavy downpours in the next 12 hours, according to the Inquirer.

There have been no reports of casualties.

Floods have also been ongoing for several days in the south of the Philippines on the island of Mindanao.