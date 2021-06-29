About 16,000 People Ordered to Evacuate as Heavy Rains Hit Southern Japan - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The authorities of the southern Japanese city of Okinawa have ordered almost 16,000 people to evacuate over the threat of flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains, national media reported on Tuesday.

The NHK broadcaster said that the instruction is relevant for 7,300 houses located in areas, which are at risk of landslides.

Two evacuation centers were established in the city in the morning.

Earlier this day, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a warning for the Okinawa prefecture islands over very strong rainfalls. The precipitation rate reached 50 millimeters per hour in some areas, while the downpour may intensify later.

Earlier in June, Okinawa faced the same threat, when the authorities instructed nearly 16,000 people to evacuate because of possible landslides.