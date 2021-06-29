UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 16,000 People Ordered To Evacuate As Heavy Rains Hit Southern Japan - Reports

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:40 PM

About 16,000 People Ordered to Evacuate as Heavy Rains Hit Southern Japan - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The authorities of the southern Japanese city of Okinawa have ordered almost 16,000 people to evacuate over the threat of flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains, national media reported on Tuesday.

The NHK broadcaster said that the instruction is relevant for 7,300 houses located in areas, which are at risk of landslides.

Two evacuation centers were established in the city in the morning.

Earlier this day, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a warning for the Okinawa prefecture islands over very strong rainfalls. The precipitation rate reached 50 millimeters per hour in some areas, while the downpour may intensify later.

Earlier in June, Okinawa faced the same threat, when the authorities instructed nearly 16,000 people to evacuate because of possible landslides.

Related Topics

Same Japan May June Media Rains

Recent Stories

Saleena Khawaja is all set to summit Broad Peak

25 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 181.45 million

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Vaccine, mask both required to stop Del ..

2 hours ago

India reports 37,566 new coronavirus infections, 9 ..

2 hours ago

China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 29, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.