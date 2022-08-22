UrduPoint.com

About 170 People Killed In Floods In Afghanistan Over Past Month - Authorities

Published August 22, 2022

About 170 People Killed in Floods in Afghanistan Over Past Month - Authorities

At least 170 people have died and another 250 have suffered as a result of heavy floods in several Afghan provinces over the past month, the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) At least 170 people have died and another 250 have suffered as a result of heavy floods in several Afghan provinces over the past month, the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) said on Monday.

Moreover, at least 3,000 houses were completely or partially destroyed as a result of the disaster, the ANDMA said in a report.

According to the authority, the greatest losses have been reported in eastern provinces of Afghanistan.

Seasonal rains in July have resulted in massive floods across the country.

A number of humanitarian organizations have been assisting the Afghans with food, medicines, emergency shelter and other basic items.

The floods have only added to the suffering of the Afghan people. The rise to power of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) in 2021 resulted in deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises in the country. Moreover, in June 2022, a powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, leaving over 1,000 killed and 1,500 others injured.

