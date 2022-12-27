About 1,700 tourists were evacuated from the ancient city of Petra in southern Jordan due to flooding caused by rain, media reported on Tuesday.

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) About 1,700 tourists were evacuated from the ancient city of Petra in southern Jordan due to flooding caused by rain, media reported on Tuesday.

After heavy rains, water flowed down the steep cliffs surrounding the city's ancient Nabatean temple, dubbed "Treasury," which is carved into the rock, the middle East eye website reported. The site is a popular tourist destination.

Local authorities decided to evacuate about 1,700 tourists who were there at the time to avoid casualties, the report read.

Over the weekend, Jordan Public Security Directorate warned about bad weather conditions across the country, with particularly heavy rains expected in the south of Jordan.

Three people were reportedly injured when a bus tipped over due to heavy rains in the southern city of Maan, neighboring Petra. There were also landslides and rockfalls on the road along the Dead Sea.

In 2018, mudslides in Petra killed 12 people. A few weeks prior, over 20 people, mostly children, died on a school trip as a result of a flooding near the Dead Sea.