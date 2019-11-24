UrduPoint.com
About 180 Riots Leaders Detained In Iran - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 02:30 AM

About 180 Riots Leaders Detained in Iran - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Iranian law enforcement forces have detained and identified about 180 leaders of the recent anti-government riots, country's state-run media reported on Saturday.

According to IRIB broadcaster, the detainees have been accused of arson of banks, damage to property, attacks on objects of law enforcement agencies and other illegal actions.

Protests broke out in several Iranian provinces last week over the government's decision to suddenly increase the price of gasoline. Some of them turned violent and resulted in casualties among protesters and security forces. Afterward, a number of counterrallies took place in Iran in protest against the unrest.

According to President Hassan Rouhani, the protests were organized by the United States and Israel to undermine Iran's national security. Washington notably openly voiced support for demonstrators.

