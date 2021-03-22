UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 18,000 People Evacuated In Australia's New South Wales Because Of Floods - Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 01:03 PM

About 18,000 People Evacuated in Australia's New South Wales Because of Floods - Official

Around 18,000 people have left their homes in New South Wales, South Eastern Australia, due to severe floods caused by heavy rains, Gladys Berejiklian, the state's prime minister, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Around 18,000 people have left their homes in New South Wales, South Eastern Australia, due to severe floods caused by heavy rains, Gladys Berejiklian, the state's prime minister, said on Monday.

"There are around 15,000 people who have been evacuated from the Mid-North Coast from their homes.

In the Nepean, Richmond Valley region, Hawkesbury region there have been 3,000 evacuations to date", Berejiklian said during a briefing.

The state's prime minister added that heavy rains would continue, calling for locals to be careful.

According to Sydney Morning Herald, the New South Wales authorities have opened evacuation centers amid the flooding since Friday. More than 200 schools were closed, and most roads are blocked.�

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Richmond Sydney Wales From Rains

Recent Stories

NCOC decides to increase restrictions on activitie ..

21 minutes ago

New Trial Shows AstraZeneca Vaccine Is 79% Effecti ..

2 minutes ago

Outbound parcels through Xinjiang port exceed 10 m ..

2 minutes ago

Deliveroo says set for valuation of up to 8.8 bn i ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower as Renesas adds to concer ..

2 minutes ago

OPPO Launches F19 Pro in a Stylish Night in Pakist ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.