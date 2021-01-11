About 185 Red Book Cranes Die in Askania-Nova Nature Reserve in Ukraine - Police

About 185 Red book cranes died in the Askania-Nova nature reserve in Ukraine's Kherson region, the press service of the National Police of Ukraine said on Monday, adding that a criminal investigation was launched into the incident

"According to the director of the reserve, about 185 gray cranes listed in the Red Book of Ukraine died during the week. One of the investigators' versions is that the cranes could have been feeding on grain treated with chemicals, which is sown by farmers in the surrounding fields to control rodents," the report said.

Police officers and officials of the State Service on food Safety and Consumer Protection and State environmental inspectorate are working on the site to determine the causes of the birds' death.

The police started a criminal investigation under the article of pollution or damage to land, which provides for a fine or deprivation of the right to hold certain offices or engage in certain activities for up to three years. The police are working to determine the persons involved in the death of birds and the losses caused to the state.