UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 185 Red Book Cranes Die In Askania-Nova Nature Reserve In Ukraine - Police

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 10:17 PM

About 185 Red Book Cranes Die in Askania-Nova Nature Reserve in Ukraine - Police

About 185 Red book cranes died in the Askania-Nova nature reserve in Ukraine's Kherson region, the press service of the National Police of Ukraine said on Monday, adding that a criminal investigation was launched into the incident

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) About 185 Red book cranes died in the Askania-Nova nature reserve in Ukraine's Kherson region, the press service of the National Police of Ukraine said on Monday, adding that a criminal investigation was launched into the incident.

"According to the director of the reserve, about 185 gray cranes listed in the Red Book of Ukraine died during the week. One of the investigators' versions is that the cranes could have been feeding on grain treated with chemicals, which is sown by farmers in the surrounding fields to control rodents," the report said.

Police officers and officials of the State Service on food Safety and Consumer Protection and State environmental inspectorate are working on the site to determine the causes of the birds' death.

The police started a criminal investigation under the article of pollution or damage to land, which provides for a fine or deprivation of the right to hold certain offices or engage in certain activities for up to three years. The police are working to determine the persons involved in the death of birds and the losses caused to the state.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Fine Died Kherson SITE Criminals

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Directorate of Residen ..

17 minutes ago

UoS, Bayanat sign MoU

17 minutes ago

Pakistan supports broad-based peace process in Afg ..

34 seconds ago

‘May God bless you,’ Rabbi Elie Abadie thanks ..

33 minutes ago

Ukrainian President Instructs Cabinet to Deal With ..

36 seconds ago

SSGC advises consumers to follow gas load manageme ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.