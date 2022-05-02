About 190 People Detained During Anti-Government Protest in Yerevan on Monday - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) About 190 people were detained during an anti-government protest in Yerevan on Monday, the national police told Sputnik.

The opposition has launched large-scale civil disobedience actions since Monday morning, blocking the streets and highways.

"(A total of) 189 people were taken to police departments," the police said.