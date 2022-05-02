UrduPoint.com

About 190 People Detained During Anti-Government Protest In Yerevan On Monday - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2022 | 01:00 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) About 190 people were detained during an anti-government protest in Yerevan on Monday, the national police told Sputnik.

The opposition has launched large-scale civil disobedience actions since Monday morning, blocking the streets and highways.

"(A total of) 189 people were taken to police departments," the police said.

