About 190 Rockets Fired From Gaza Toward Israel On Tuesday - Israeli Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:31 PM

About 190 Rockets Fired From Gaza Toward Israel on Tuesday - Israeli Army

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Some 190 rockets were fired by Palestinian militants towards Israel from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday amid the escalation of Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Israeli Army press service reported.

"About 190 rockets have been launched since Tuesday morning from the Gaza Strip towards Israel.

The Iron Dome system intercepted dozens of rockets in accordance with standards," the report said.

The army noted that more than 50 percent of the rockets fell in uninhabited areas.

The confrontation between Israel and the Hamas-controlled Gaza escalated early on Tuesday after Israeli airstrikes killed Baha Abu Al-Atta, a top commander from the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, triggering a fierce response.

