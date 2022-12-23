About 1Mln Americans Face Power Outages Due to Severe Weather Ahead of Christmas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Strong winds, heavy rains and cold weather have caused power outages in the eastern and some other parts of the United States, affecting about 1 million people, the Poweroutage.com web portal reported on Friday.

More than 500,000 people have no electricity in the states of Connecticut, North Carolina and Georgia.

Another 160,000 are experiencing the same problem in Texas and South Carolina.

In 17 other states, from 11,000 to 50,000 people are facing power outages, according to the portal.

The US National Weather Service warned that 200 million people, or roughly 60% of the US population, are under winter weather warnings or advisories across the country. "Historic winter storm to produce widespread disruptions to large portions of the nation heading into the holiday weekend," the warning said.