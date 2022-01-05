UrduPoint.com

About 1Mln People In UK Currently In Self-Isolation With COVID-19 - Health Minister

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) UK minister of state for care and mental health Gillian Keegan said on Wednesday that about a million people in the country are currently in self-isolation after testing positive to COVID-19.

"It's about a million people probably are self-isolating right now," Keegan told Sky news broadcaster.

The health minister said that her guess was based on the record number of people who have been testing positive to the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in the UK over the last few days.

"We don't actually collect that data on a daily basis, but it's obvious if you look at how many people tested positive yesterday, about 215,000, that they'll all be self-isolating and obviously from the previous days," she added.

On Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that 100,000 key workers across several industries, "from food processing to transport and Border Force," will be asked to take daily COVID-19 lateral flow tests, in an attempt to tackle the new surge in positive cases caused by the Omicron variant.

