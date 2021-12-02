About 2% of Polish Population Under COVID-19 Related Quarantine - Health Ministry

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 08:33 PM

Around 2%, or 713,321 people, of the Polish population are quarantined due to the coronavirus, according to the data from the Health Ministry released on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Around 2%, or 713,321 people, of the Polish population are quarantined due to the coronavirus, according to the data from the Health Ministry released on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the number stood at 631,843 people. The categories under quarantine include people who tested positive for the disease, as well as possible contacts of the infected.

Over the past day, Poland has confirmed 27,356 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 3,596,491, and 502 fatalities, increasing the death toll to 84,656.

In late November, Poland detected a rise in new COVID-19 cases and decided to reopen a temporary hospital for coronavirus patients, closed in spring due to a decline in infections, in the capital city of Warsaw.

On Monday, the country imposed a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from outside the European Union in the wake of the emergence of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus.

