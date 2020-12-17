About 20 employees of the Russian media were kept in a two-week quarantine before the big press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) About 20 employees of the Russian media were kept in a two-week quarantine before the big press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place on Thursday.

An observatory for journalists was hosted by an entire floor in one of the hotels belonging to the presidential administration. They were not allowed to move around the floor or have any direct contact with other people. It was prohibited to transfer things between rooms. A security guard was supposed to be notified in case of any symptoms of malaise.

Upon their arrival at the hotel, the media employees were obliged to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for the coronavirus, and the next day, they had to give blood tests. After that, PCR tests were taken three more times. Based on the results, seven people were sent home.

The quarantined media workers received food in disposable containers that were left on a chair by their door. Garbage was also supposed to be left behind it for this, everyone was given a package of plastic bags.