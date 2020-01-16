About 20 percent of Georgian citizens are ready to support the country's ruling party Georgian Dream in the upcoming parliamentary election, a poll by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) showed on Thursday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) About 20 percent of Georgian citizens are ready to support the country's ruling party Georgian Dream in the upcoming parliamentary election, a poll by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) showed on Thursday.

According to the poll, 20 percent of respondents would vote for the Georgian Dream if the election was held the next day, while 13 and 8 percent of Georgian citizens backed the United National Movement and the European Georgia parties respectively.

At the same time, 14 percent of those surveyed did not support any political party with another 14 percent abstaining from answering the question. The rest of the respondents said they would vote for opposition parties. The poll also showed that 65 percent of the citizens were ready to participate in the parliamentary election.

Meanwhile, 40 percent of respondents said that had a negative attitude to the parliament's work, while only 9 percent expressed a positive assessment. The majority of respondents criticized most of all the country's judicial system. As for Georgia's foreign policy priorities, about 82 and 74 percent of Georgian citizens stand behind the country's aspiration to join the European Union and NATO respectively.

The survey was conducted from November 19 to December 13 and included over 2,000 people.

According to the previous survey in September 2019, the ruling party was also supported by 20 percent of respondents, while 19 percent of Georgians did not back any of the parties.