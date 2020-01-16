UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 20% Of Georgian Citizens Support Country's Ruling Party Georgian Dream - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 05:32 PM

About 20% of Georgian Citizens Support Country's Ruling Party Georgian Dream - Poll

About 20 percent of Georgian citizens are ready to support the country's ruling party Georgian Dream in the upcoming parliamentary election, a poll by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) showed on Thursday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) About 20 percent of Georgian citizens are ready to support the country's ruling party Georgian Dream in the upcoming parliamentary election, a poll by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) showed on Thursday.

According to the poll, 20 percent of respondents would vote for the Georgian Dream if the election was held the next day, while 13 and 8 percent of Georgian citizens backed the United National Movement and the European Georgia parties respectively.

At the same time, 14 percent of those surveyed did not support any political party with another 14 percent abstaining from answering the question. The rest of the respondents said they would vote for opposition parties. The poll also showed that 65 percent of the citizens were ready to participate in the parliamentary election.

Meanwhile, 40 percent of respondents said that had a negative attitude to the parliament's work, while only 9 percent expressed a positive assessment. The majority of respondents criticized most of all the country's judicial system. As for Georgia's foreign policy priorities, about 82 and 74 percent of Georgian citizens stand behind the country's aspiration to join the European Union and NATO respectively.

The survey was conducted from November 19 to December 13 and included over 2,000 people.

According to the previous survey in September 2019, the ruling party was also supported by 20 percent of respondents, while 19 percent of Georgians did not back any of the parties.

Related Topics

Election NATO Parliament Vote European Union Same Georgia September November December 2019 All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy Proposes L ..

18 seconds ago

Russian Lower House Approves Mishustin's Nominatio ..

19 seconds ago

Berlin Says Conference Rare Chance to Secure Lasti ..

21 seconds ago

China Agrees With Putin on 5 Nuclear Powers' Speci ..

23 seconds ago

COAS General Bajwa calls on PM Khan, discusses nat ..

14 minutes ago

Ex-Nissan CEO Ghosn Spent Company's Funds to Cover ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.