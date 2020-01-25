UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 11:44 AM

About 20 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Troops Near Jerusalem - Red Crescent

Around 20 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli servicemen in the outskirts of Jerusalem, a spokesperson for the Red Crescent told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) Around 20 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli servicemen in the outskirts of Jerusalem, a spokesperson for the Red Crescent told Sputnik on Saturday.

"19 Palestinians were injured today at night in clashes with the Israeli troops in Beit Hanina [neighborhood] in the outskirts of Jerusalem," the spokesperson said.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

Since March 30, 2018, the Palestinians from the Gaza Strip clash with the Israeli troops each Friday as part of the massive wave of protests known as the Great March of Return. The unrest left hundreds of Palestinians dead.

