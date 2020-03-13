About 20 People Perish in Egypt Storm - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Approximately 20 people died in the massive thunderstorm that tore through Egypt on Thursday, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Friday.

The storm caused sandstorms and intense rainfall and only subsided earlier in the day, but meteorologists are predicting it will last until Saturday.

In response, the government canceled classes in schools and universities and gave paid leave to the working population.

"As a result of these weather conditions, about 20 people have perished throughout the republic," Madbouly said as quoted by his office in a statement.

The prime minister thanked the citizens for heeding the government's warning about not going out unless it was necessary and commended the police and public utility service for handling the aftermath of the storm.