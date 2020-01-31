UrduPoint.com
About 200 French Citizens Arrive In France From China's Coronavirus-Hit Wuhan - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 07:41 PM

About 200 French Citizens Arrive in France From China's Coronavirus-Hit Wuhan - Reports

About 200 French citizens who were evacuated from China's coronavirus-stricken city of Wuhan have arrived at the Istres-Le Tube Air Base in France's southern city of Istres, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) About 200 French citizens who were evacuated from China's coronavirus-stricken city of Wuhan have arrived at the Istres-Le Tube Air Base in France's southern city of Istres, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Friday.

According to the broadcaster, though the evacuated people have no symptoms of the deadly virus. They will be quarantined for two weeks in a resort center in the Carry-le-Rouet commune near the southern port city of Marseille.

France is one of the latest countries to repatriate its citizens from the Chinese city.

Earlier on Friday, a third charter plane took home Japanese nationals from China's Hubei province, while UK and other foreign nationals left the epicenter aboard a UK plane. Everyone who returns to their homeland is being quarantined for two weeks upon their arrival.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province last December and has since spread to 20 countries. The virus has already killed 213 people in China and infected over 9,600 others.

More Stories From World

