UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 200 French Troops Stationed In Syria's Northeast - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 11:16 PM

About 200 French Troops Stationed in Syria's Northeast - Reports

Around 200 French troops are stationed in three northeastern Syrian regions under the cover of US and Kurdish forces, Turkish state media cited local sources as saying Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Around 200 French troops are stationed in three northeastern Syrian regions under the cover of US and Kurdish forces, Turkish state media cited local sources as saying Tuesday.

The forces, including special operations personnel, have been deployed at four locations in the Raqqa, Deir-Ez-Zor and Hasaka provinces, according to the Anadolu news agency.

The troops have reportedly been able to maintain their mobility by using US bases and facilities.

Their mission is said to have changed from fighting the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) to training Syrian Kurdish YPG forces, who Ankara regards as terrorists linked to outlawed PKK separatists.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Ankara Media From

Recent Stories

Total of 800 Hong Kong Protesters Already Left Pol ..

39 seconds ago

Russian Prime Minister Medvedev Says Talks With Be ..

42 seconds ago

Trump Threatens to Raise Tariffs if No Trade Deal ..

44 seconds ago

Germany Seeks to Maintain Dialogue With US Despite ..

21 minutes ago

Iraqi Interior Minister Tells Security Forces to S ..

21 minutes ago

US, S. Korea Reach Annual Rice Export Deal Worth M ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.