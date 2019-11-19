Around 200 French troops are stationed in three northeastern Syrian regions under the cover of US and Kurdish forces, Turkish state media cited local sources as saying Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Around 200 French troops are stationed in three northeastern Syrian regions under the cover of US and Kurdish forces, Turkish state media cited local sources as saying Tuesday.

The forces, including special operations personnel, have been deployed at four locations in the Raqqa, Deir-Ez-Zor and Hasaka provinces, according to the Anadolu news agency.

The troops have reportedly been able to maintain their mobility by using US bases and facilities.

Their mission is said to have changed from fighting the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) to training Syrian Kurdish YPG forces, who Ankara regards as terrorists linked to outlawed PKK separatists.