About 200 Israeli Pilots Boycott Drills to Protest Judicial Reform - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Around 200 reserve pilots of the Israeli air force informed the command they will not serve in the military reserve in a show of protest against judicial reform, Israeli media reported on Friday.

Pilots made this decision after Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed the nation on Thursday evening, promising to go forward with the reform, the Arutz Sheva news outlet reported.

On Wednesday, Israeli Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi warned Netanyahu that crisis in the country's armed forces could deteriorate if the government pushes for the reform bill without amendments.

Reservists from different units joined the anti-government protests and refused to take part in planned drills.

Thousands have been protesting against the judicial reform in Israel for almost 11 weeks now. The draft law presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in January, if adopted, will significantly curtail the powers of the Israeli Supreme Court and give the government control over the procedure of the appointment of judges.