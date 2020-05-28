About 200 Palestinian Students to Return Home From Russia Within Two Weeks - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Some 200 Palestinian students who have been studying in Russia and who were unable to return home since early March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be able to go home within two weeks, Palestinian Ambassador in Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are in the process of negotiating the return of our students to Palestine. We have some good news. We highly appreciate the Jordanian decision to facilitate the return of the Palestinians. About 200 of our students will return home from Russia by Jordanian airlines within 2-3 weeks, not later than mid of June," the ambassador said.

To get home, Palestinians from the West Bank are only able to travel via Jordan due to Israel's travel restrictions for Palestinians.

Meanwhile, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jordan has been closed for foreign citizens.

"We were trying to arrange their transportation for quite a while. Jordan is finalizing their charter flights to bring back home their students from Russia and agreed to take the Palestinian students on board. As of today we are trying to support them here and do all we can but the next session won't start until next October, so they have to go back if things are going on the right track," he said adding that the embassy was in the process of arranging the return of the Palestinian scholars to Lebanon.

According to the Palestinian foreign ministry, there are about 6,000 Palestinian scholars stuck abroad due to travel restrictions.