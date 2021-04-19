UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 200 People Gather In Amsterdam To Protest Against COVID-19 Measures

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 12:20 AM

About 200 People Gather in Amsterdam to Protest Against COVID-19 Measures

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) About 200 people gathered on Sunday at Museum Square (Museumplein) in central Amsterdam to protest against the government's restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Protesters chanted slogans calling on the authorities to lift the restrictions so that people could again "drink coffee together" and "return to normal life."

The demonstration lasted for three hours and ended without clashes with law enforcement forces.

Rallies against the COVID-19 measures have been underway over weekends in Dutch cities for several months. The police have repeatedly carried out mass arrests and used water cannons.

The Dutch authorities introduced an almost complete lockdown on December 15, 2020.

All stores in the country were closed, except for those selling food and essential goods. Also, restaurants and cafes, museums and theaters, amusement parks and zoos, casinos and saunas, swimming pools, sports facilities, catering points, hairdressing salons, beauty salons and tattoo parlors were closed.

In February, the authorities announced a series of concessions. The work of kindergartens, schools and secondary specialized institutions resumed, then the work of contact professions was allowed: hairdressers and beauty salons were opened. Some shops also started working.

Earlier in April, country's acting Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that all current COVID-19 restrictions will stay in effect after April 21 in the Netherlands.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Sports Water Amsterdam Netherlands February April December Sunday 2020 All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s autism awareness campaign gathers pac ..

1 hour ago

President, VP and Mohamed bin Zayed condole with T ..

2 hours ago

UAE a leader in green energy production, sustainab ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler issues resolutions appointing director ..

4 hours ago

28,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

7 hours ago

UAE&#039;s counter-terrorism, extremism initiative ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.