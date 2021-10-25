PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) About 200 people in the French city of Saint-Etienne gathered on Monday in Jean-Jaures square to make their demands heard by French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to the eastern department of Loire, France bleu news outlet reported.

The activists included representatives of trade unions, associations and left-wing political parties, according to the broadcaster.

The demonstrators reportedly wanted Macron to boost purchasing power, raise wages and improve working conditions, especially for teachers and doctors.