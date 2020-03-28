UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 200 S. Korean Peacekeepers Return Home From South Sudan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 06:41 PM

About 200 S. Korean peacekeepers return home from South Sudan

About 200 South Korean peacekeeping troops returned home Saturday from South Sudan after completing their nine-month rotational mission

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :About 200 South Korean peacekeeping troops returned home Saturday from South Sudan after completing their nine-month rotational mission.

They arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, shortly before noon on an Ethiopian Airlines plane chartered by the South Korean government.

The soldiers are scheduled to be tested for the coronavirus and be self-quarantined for two weeks if they all test negative.

All the troops, however, will be quarantined at the Army Cadet Military school in Goesan County, about 160 kilometers southeast of Seoul, if anyone tests positive for COVID-19, according to the defense ministry.

The troops returned home without replacement as South Sudan asked South Korea and other foreign countries not to send fresh troops due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, some of the 270-strong Hanbit Unit are staying in South Sudan to perform basic surveillance duties until a replacement contingent arrives, according to the defense ministry.

South Korea said it will continue to consult with South Sudan and the U.N. to swiftly send the new 12th batch to the African country at the earliest possible date.

South Korea began troop deployments to the war-torn country in 2013 at the U.N.'s request in accordance with a U.N. Security Council resolution aimed at assisting peaceful reconstruction work.

The African nation declared its independence from its Arab-dominated northern neighbor Sudan in July 2011 after decades of civil war that killed more than 2 million people.

Related Topics

Resolution Army Incheon Seoul Independence South Korea Sudan North Korea July All From Government Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Meeting reviews supply chains of essential commodi ..

4 minutes ago

Police taking steps to implement Section 144, lock ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases up by 228 in Russia, daily record

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

4 minutes ago

Russian Biomedical Agency Presents COVID-19 Treatm ..

11 minutes ago

Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters condoles over ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.