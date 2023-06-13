About 200 Substations Flooded After Kakhovka Dam Breach - Ukrainian Energy Ministry

About 200 electrical substations in southern Ukraine have been flooded after the Kakhovka dam breach, and around 15,000 residents in the Kherson region remain without electricity, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) About 200 electrical substations in southern Ukraine have been flooded after the Kakhovka dam breach, and around 15,000 residents in the Kherson region remain without electricity, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The situation after the explosion of the Kakhovka dam: about 15,000 consumers in Kherson remain without power. 110 transformer substations in Kherson and 35 in the region are disconnected due to flooding. In the Mykolaiv region, 42 transformer substations are flooded, 10 settlements are completely without light, another five � partially," the ministry said on Telegram.

The ministry noted that repair crews cannot start restoration works at the flooded coastal pumping station of the Kherson Thermal Power Plant because the water level is too high.

However, power engineers are already working to restore power supply to consumers, it added.

The upper part of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from June 5 to June 6. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas have evacuated the population.

The Kakhovka HPP is the sixth and the last stage of the cascade of Dnipro hydroelectric power plants located several miles from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the part of the Kherson Region controlled by Russia.